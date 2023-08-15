Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 3.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Immunovant by 5.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Immunovant by 6.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Stock Performance

IMVT stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.90. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,961.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,725,583.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $29,003.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,139.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $67,961.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,863 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,197 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IMVT. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Immunovant from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Immunovant from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

