High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. High Liner Foods traded as low as C$12.08 and last traded at C$12.56, with a volume of 10341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.54.

Separately, Cormark cut their price target on High Liner Foods from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity at High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,315.12. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$418.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.46.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of C$445.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$399.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.8433824 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Liner Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

