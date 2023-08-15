Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $24.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 73569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -269.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

