Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $18.00. The company traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 37400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 164.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.90%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

