Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $48,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2,375.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 388,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,271,000 after purchasing an additional 155,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.1 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $558.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $568.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.49.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.57.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

