Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $45,000 Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 186.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,869,000. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,887,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SHYD opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

