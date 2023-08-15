Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

FLEX stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at $43,261,963.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 775,934 shares of company stock valued at $20,686,303. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

