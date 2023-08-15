FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,913,000 after acquiring an additional 776,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,942,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 412.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after buying an additional 287,863 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 7.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,325,000 after buying an additional 238,980 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 970.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 257,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after buying an additional 233,145 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV stock opened at $152.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $112.44 and a 52 week high of $163.95. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.07.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

