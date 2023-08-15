Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.5% on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $27.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Excelerate Energy traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $19.56. 104,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 209,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

EE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 478,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 172.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 25,062 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the period. 21.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.68 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 1.86%. Equities analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

