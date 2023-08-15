Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Trading 5.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $7.10 to $8.60. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Evolv Technologies traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 258,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,146,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EVLV

Insider Transactions at Evolv Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

In other news, CFO Mark Donohue sold 158,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $928,507.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Evolv Technologies news, CFO Mark Donohue sold 158,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $928,507.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $511,658.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,557,226 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,367.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 252,323 shares of company stock worth $1,501,866 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,412,000 after buying an additional 1,844,116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Evolv Technologies by 220.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 810,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 557,211 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 4,868.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 506,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 32.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 497,499 shares during the period. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolv Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.