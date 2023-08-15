Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Trading 5.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $7.10 to $8.60. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Evolv Technologies traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 258,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,146,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,412,000 after buying an additional 1,844,116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Evolv Technologies by 220.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 810,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 557,211 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 4,868.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 506,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 32.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 497,499 shares during the period. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Evolv Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.31.
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
