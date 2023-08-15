Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Stock Price Up 4.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.1% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. 200,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 521,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Specifically, CFO Peter Francis Minan purchased 3,667 shares of Enviri stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,742.34. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,507.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $618.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $520.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.43 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enviri Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

