Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Stock Price Up 4.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.1% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. 200,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 521,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.
Specifically, CFO Peter Francis Minan purchased 3,667 shares of Enviri stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,742.34. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,507.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $618.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.
