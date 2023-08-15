Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.92, but opened at $54.89. Disc Medicine Opco shares last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 18,854 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Disc Medicine Opco from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $219,112.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,731.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $219,112.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,731.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 10,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $503,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,281,570 shares of company stock valued at $59,179,692. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine Opco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the second quarter valued at $9,990,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the second quarter valued at $548,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 862.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 124,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Opco Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Stories

