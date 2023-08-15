DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Trading 1.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DigitalBridge Group traded as high as $17.61 and last traded at $17.43. 80,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,717,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.
Read Our Latest Research Report on DigitalBridge Group
Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group
DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30.
DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently -2.01%.
DigitalBridge Group Company Profile
DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DigitalBridge Group
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.