DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Trading 1.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DigitalBridge Group traded as high as $17.61 and last traded at $17.43. 80,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,717,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 774.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently -2.01%.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

