CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Trading Up 3.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Free Report) were up 3.6% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $182.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CyberArk Software traded as high as $162.39 and last traded at $162.04. Approximately 85,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 434,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.43.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -56.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.01.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

