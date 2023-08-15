Craig Hallum Increases IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target to $21.00

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IONQ has been the subject of several other reports. Westpark Capital downgraded IonQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of IonQ from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.80.

NYSE:IONQ opened at $14.89 on Friday. IonQ has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76.

In related news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $2,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,056,254 shares in the company, valued at $22,104,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 11,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $123,357.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $2,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,104,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,630 shares of company stock worth $2,482,748. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,268 shares during the period. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,753,000. State Street Corp raised its position in IonQ by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,398,000 after purchasing an additional 780,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IonQ by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after purchasing an additional 474,218 shares in the last quarter. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

