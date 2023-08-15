CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,891,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 43,023 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven E. Shebik purchased 8,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,555. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.14. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNO. StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

