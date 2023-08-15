Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Up 5.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.3% on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $1.00 to $1.50. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Clover Health Investments traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 3,269,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 7,887,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 311.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,950,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 342.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,602,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,563 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,848,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,887,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 1,109.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 872,778 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $752.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.