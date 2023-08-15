Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Down 4.6% Following Insider Selling

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.50. 147,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,438,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Specifically, insider William Iwaschuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,989 shares in the company, valued at $622,880.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cipher Mining news, insider William Iwaschuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,989 shares in the company, valued at $622,880.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,772.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $933.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 879.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 92,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cipher Mining by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares during the period. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.