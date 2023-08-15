Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 442,619 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.09% of Chegg worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Chegg by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 80.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Chegg by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chegg by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Price Performance

NYSE:CHGG opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chegg from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. 500.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Chegg from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.62.

View Our Latest Report on Chegg

Chegg Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.