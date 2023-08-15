CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.25. The stock traded as high as C$3.27 and last traded at C$3.27, with a volume of 895873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.21.

CEU has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$4.40 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.42.

Insider Activity

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 13,445 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$32,930.84. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company has a market cap of C$849.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.67.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

