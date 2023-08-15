Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 110 to GBX 140. The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 8555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPYYY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 140 ($1.78) in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 150 ($1.90) to GBX 170 ($2.16) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 200 ($2.54) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.089 dividend. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

