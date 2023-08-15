Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$75.00 to C$70.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Calian Group traded as low as C$52.64 and last traded at C$53.13, with a volume of 29171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.30.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$81.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Calian Group from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday.

Calian Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of C$622.28 million, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

