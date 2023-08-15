CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Shares Up 2.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $400.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CACI International traded as high as $353.31 and last traded at $352.56. 4,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 151,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.87.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CACI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on CACI International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.33.

Get CACI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CACI International

Insider Activity at CACI International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total value of $48,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CACI International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,970,000 after purchasing an additional 52,345 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after acquiring an additional 28,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 367,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 346,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.45. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.