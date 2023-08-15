Barclays PLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.38.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Steven E. Shebik bought 8,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $83,555 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.