Barclays PLC Buys 2,144 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 95,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 9,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,251,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $245.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.63 and a 52-week high of $353.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.69 and its 200 day moving average is $293.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

