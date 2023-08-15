Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $168.62 and last traded at $168.49, with a volume of 4794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.83.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.60.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total value of $427,255.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 98.2% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 168.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 560.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 73.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Badger Meter by 52.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

