Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Stock Price Down 2.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.80. The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 66,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 880,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. CIBC cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.31 to C$0.72 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.38.

The company has a market cap of C$258.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.89.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$64.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

