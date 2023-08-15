Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $131.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,090,087.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,090,087.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,790 shares of company stock worth $11,442,304 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

