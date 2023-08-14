Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 828 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 828 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,828. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $321.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.