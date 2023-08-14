Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 1,155 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Liberty Global by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,471 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,009,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 114,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 30,945 shares in the last quarter. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBTYK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on LBTYK

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52.

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.