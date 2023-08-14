Unionview LLC Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Unionview LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,491 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 8.5% of Unionview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Microsoft Stock Performance
Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $321.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.58. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90.
Microsoft Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.68.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSFT
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,828 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Microsoft Company Profile
Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Microsoft
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.