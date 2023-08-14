Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 669.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $536,364.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,621.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,179. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWLO opened at $61.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $88.60.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

