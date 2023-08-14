Truist Financial Corp Sells 13 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $626,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,239.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,302.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,414.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MTD shares. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.