Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $9.30 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,255 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,366 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,697 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,634,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.1% in the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,331 shares of company stock worth $20,450,828 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $321.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.58.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.68.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

