Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 2,995 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,790 shares of company stock valued at $20,443,054 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.