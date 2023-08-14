Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $859.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.38. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,118. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

