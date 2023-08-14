Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 970 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin BSP Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 87.94 and a current ratio of 87.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $15.84.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

