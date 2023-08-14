Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 330 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,503,000 after acquiring an additional 94,171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Scholastic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,270,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Scholastic by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,265,000 after buying an additional 516,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Scholastic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,496,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,512,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Scholastic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,712,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Davies sold 4,530 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $197,870.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $45.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.08. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.56. Scholastic had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

