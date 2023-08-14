Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,188 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookline Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Darryl J. Fess bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

