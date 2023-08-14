nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1,430.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $66,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in nVent Electric by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVT. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Insider Activity

In other nVent Electric news, Director Greg Scheu acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $203,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,474.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greg Scheu acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $203,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,474.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,842 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

NVT opened at $53.71 on Monday. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

