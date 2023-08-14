Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Newmark Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,007,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 797,113 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,816,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,022,000 after acquiring an additional 81,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Newmark Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,090 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.73.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $585.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

