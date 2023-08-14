National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in National Grid by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,991,000 after acquiring an additional 239,938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Grid by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,083,000 after acquiring an additional 131,545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,422,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $5,119,000. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.97) to GBX 1,280 ($16.36) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.42) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.70) to GBX 1,275 ($16.29) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid Stock Performance

NGG stock opened at $63.41 on Monday. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.92.

National Grid Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.3458 per share. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

