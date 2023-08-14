Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,790 shares of company stock worth $20,443,054. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $129.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.38. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

