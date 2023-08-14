Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 1,236.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after buying an additional 1,608,347 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 453.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after buying an additional 1,502,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at about $30,868,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after buying an additional 412,240 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Trading Down 0.3 %

Fluor stock opened at $34.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -86.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Fluor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

