Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,697 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.2% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Macquarie raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.68.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $321.01 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,331 shares of company stock worth $20,450,828. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

