Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,357 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,317 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.6% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,828. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $321.01 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.