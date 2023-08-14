McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $14.67 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,871 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.5% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BNP Paribas cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.68.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $321.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,331 shares of company stock worth $20,450,828. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

