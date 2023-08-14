Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,594,000 after acquiring an additional 59,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 817,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,072,000 after acquiring an additional 144,084 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO opened at $189.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.01 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $426,778.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,871.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at $35,034,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,017 shares of company stock valued at $21,014,732 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. CL King began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

