Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $23.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.