KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 475 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 430,790 shares of company stock worth $20,443,054. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

GOOGL opened at $129.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

